WTA Tianjin Open Results

Friday At Tianjin Tuanbo International Tennis Centre Tianjin, China Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Caroline Garcia (2), France, def. Petra Martic (6), Croatia, 6-2, 1-0 retired.

Hsieh Su-wei (5), Taiwan, def. Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-2, 4-0 retired.

Doubles Semifinals

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (3), Czech Republic, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

