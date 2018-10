WTA Tianjin Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Tianjin Tuanbo International Tennis Centre Tianjin, China Purse: $750,000 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Zhu Lin, China, 7-5, 6-1.

Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Danielle Collins (7), United States, 6-3 retired.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Caroline Garcia (2), France, def. Xun Fang Ying, China, 6-4, 6-1.

Jana Cepelova, Slovakia, def. Wang Yafan, China, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 4-1 retired.

Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-0.

Zhang Yuxuan, China, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 7-5, 6-3.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Maria Sakkari (8), Greece, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (3), Czech Republic, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, and AjlaTomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Duan Yingying and Wang Yafan, China, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.

