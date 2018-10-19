WTA Tour BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open Results

Friday At CK Sportcenter Kockelsheuer Luxembourg Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Semifinals

Julia Goerges (1), Germany, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Doubles Semifinals

Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Johanna Larsson (2), Sweden, 7-6 (6), 3-1 retired.

Vera Lapko, Belarus, and Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Raluca Sherban, Romania, and Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

