The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WTA Tour BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open Results

October 19, 2018 4:14 pm
 
Friday
At CK Sportcenter Kockelsheuer
Luxembourg
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Semifinals

Julia Goerges (1), Germany, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Doubles
Semifinals

Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Johanna Larsson (2), Sweden, 7-6 (6), 3-1 retired.

Vera Lapko, Belarus, and Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Raluca Sherban, Romania, and Isabella Shinikova, Bulgaria, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

