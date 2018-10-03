Yankees 7, Athletics 2

Oakland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 4 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 3 1 0 0 Canha ph 1 0 0 0 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 Judge rf 3 2 2 2 Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 2 Stanton dh 3 2 1 1 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 2 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 0 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 1 1 Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 1 0 1 0 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Hchvrra 3b 2 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 29 7 7 7

Oakland 000 000 020—2 New York 200 004 01x—7

E_Andujar (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 9, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), A.Hicks (1). 3B_Voit (1). HR_K.Davis (1), Judge (1), Stanton (1). SB_Stanton (1). SF_Gregorius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Hendriks L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 Trivino 3 1 0 0 1 4 Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rodney 0 2 2 2 0 0 Treinen 2 2 3 3 2 0 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York Severino 4 2 0 0 4 7 Betances W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Britton 1 2 2 2 1 0 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2

L.Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Rodney pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Treinen pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:25. A_49,620 (47,309).

