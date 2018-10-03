Yankees 7, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Stanton dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hchvrra 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Sanch c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|7
|Oakland
|000
|000
|020—2
|New York
|200
|004
|01x—7
E_Andujar (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 9, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), A.Hicks (1). 3B_Voit (1). HR_K.Davis (1), Judge (1), Stanton (1). SB_Stanton (1). SF_Gregorius (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Hendriks L,0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Trivino
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Kelley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Treinen
|2
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Severino
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Betances W,1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
L.Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
Rodney pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Treinen pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Rodney.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:25. A_49,620 (47,309).
