Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 7, Athletics 2

October 3, 2018 11:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martini lf 4 0 1 0 McCtchn lf 3 1 0 0
Canha ph 1 0 0 0 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0 Judge rf 3 2 2 2
Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 1
K.Davis dh 4 1 1 2 Stanton dh 3 2 1 1
M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 2
Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 0 0 0 0
Lureano cf 3 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 1 1
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 1 0 1 0
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Hchvrra 3b 2 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 29 7 7 7
Oakland 000 000 020—2
New York 200 004 01x—7

E_Andujar (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 9, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), A.Hicks (1). 3B_Voit (1). HR_K.Davis (1), Judge (1), Stanton (1). SB_Stanton (1). SF_Gregorius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Hendriks L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1
Trivino 3 1 0 0 1 4
Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rodney 0 2 2 2 0 0
Treinen 2 2 3 3 2 0
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Severino 4 2 0 0 4 7
Betances W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Britton 1 2 2 2 1 0
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2

L.Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Rodney pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Advertisement

Treinen pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

WP_Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:25. A_49,620 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor