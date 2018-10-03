Yankees 7, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|M.Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|5
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.667
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Stanton dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Walker 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Andujar 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hechavarria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|7
|4
|6
|Oakland
|000
|000
|020—2
|5
|0
|New York
|200
|004
|01x—7
|7
|1
a-struck out for Martini in the 9th.
E_Andujar (1). LOB_Oakland 9, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), Hicks (1). 3B_Voit (1). HR_Davis (1), off Britton; Judge (1), off Hendriks; Stanton (1), off Treinen. RBIs_Davis 2 (2), Judge 2 (2), Hicks (1), Stanton (1), Voit 2 (2), Gregorius (1). SB_Stanton (1). SF_Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (M.Chapman, Davis, Semien 2); New York 1 (Torres). RISP_Oakland 0 for 6; New York 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Sanchez. GIDP_Sanchez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); New York 1 (Hechavarria, Torres, Voit).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|18.00
|Trivino
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|41
|0.00
|Kelley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Rodney
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Treinen
|2
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|42
|13.50
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|87
|0.00
|Betances, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Britton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|18.00
|A.Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Rodney pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Treinen pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Betances 2-0. WP_Rodney.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Will Little.
T_3:25. A_49,620 (47,309).
