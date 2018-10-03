Yankees 7, Athletics 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 a-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 M.Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Davis dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Totals 33 2 5 2 5 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Gardner lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Judge rf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .667 Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Stanton dh 3 2 1 1 1 1 .333 Voit 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Walker 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Andujar 3b 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000 Hechavarria 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 29 7 7 7 4 6

Oakland 000 000 020—2 5 0 New York 200 004 01x—7 7 1

a-struck out for Martini in the 9th.

E_Andujar (1). LOB_Oakland 9, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), Hicks (1). 3B_Voit (1). HR_Davis (1), off Britton; Judge (1), off Hendriks; Stanton (1), off Treinen. RBIs_Davis 2 (2), Judge 2 (2), Hicks (1), Stanton (1), Voit 2 (2), Gregorius (1). SB_Stanton (1). SF_Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (M.Chapman, Davis, Semien 2); New York 1 (Torres). RISP_Oakland 0 for 6; New York 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Sanchez. GIDP_Sanchez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); New York 1 (Hechavarria, Torres, Voit).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 25 18.00 Trivino 3 1 0 0 1 4 41 0.00 Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Rodney 0 2 2 2 0 0 5 0.00 Treinen 2 2 3 3 2 0 42 13.50 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 4 2 0 0 4 7 87 0.00 Betances, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 0.00 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Britton 1 2 2 2 1 0 13 18.00 A.Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00

Severino pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Rodney pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Treinen pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Betances 2-0. WP_Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, Will Little.

T_3:25. A_49,620 (47,309).

