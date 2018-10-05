Yanks CF Aaron Hicks leaves ALDS opener with tight hamstring

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks left Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Boston Red Sox with tightness in his right hamstring Friday night.

Hicks will be examined further Saturday and have an MRI.

“He felt like it might have been cramping, so we’ll just have to see,” New York manager Aaron Boone said after his team’s 5-4 loss. “Hopefully we’ll have a clearer picture tomorrow when he gets up and we get some pictures, too.”

Hicks exited in the fourth inning after he came up limping at first base following a leadoff single. He was replaced by Brett Gardner.

Hicks tweaked the same hamstring in late September against Tampa Bay and missed three games before returning to the lineup.

Batting third in the order, Hicks went 1 for 1 with a walk in the ALDS opener. The switch-hitter had an RBI double in New York’s wild-card win over Oakland on Wednesday.

Hicks batted .248 with 27 homers and 79 RBIs in 137 games this season.

