Hernangomez’s block helps Nuggets hold off Warriors

DENVER (AP) — Gary Harris scored 28 points, Juancho Hernangomez blocked a tying layup just before the buzzer and the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 100-98 on Sunday night.

Trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Warriors rallied and had a chance to tie it in the waning seconds. Stephen Curry drove down the lane and passed to big man Damian Jones, who had his shot blocked from behind by Hernangomez.

The Nuggets improved to 3-0 despite missing 18 free throws, including six in the final quarter.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assist in his bid for a triple-double on a second straight night.

The 3-0 start is Denver’s best since the 2009-10 squad led by Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups began 5-0. This victory was driven by defense. Denver was sluggish in the second game of a back-to-back but turned up the defensive intensity. The Nuggets forced 18 turnovers.

No surprise, Curry hit three straight 3-pointers in a 1:11 span to lead the comeback. He finished with 30 points and had six 3-pointers to move him past Paul Pierce for sixth place on the NBA’s career list.

Draymond Green had a chance to tie the game at 99-all with 9.6 seconds remaining, but his second free throw rolled out. Jamal Murray made one of two free throws on the other end to make it 100-98 and set the stage for Hernangomez.

HAWKS 133, CAVALIERS 111

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trae Young had 35 points with 11 assists — the best line for a first-year player since Steph Curry in 2010 — and Atlanta dropped Cleveland to 0-3 as it re-adjusts to life without LeBron James.

The No. 5 overall pick, Young is the first rookie to reach at least 35 points and 10 assists since Steph Curry in 2010. Young made six of Atlanta’s 22 3-pointers while overshadowing Cleveland rookie guard Collin Sexton. Young missed four of his first five shots, but finished 13 of 23 from the field.

Kent Bazemore added 23 points for Atlanta.

Kevin Love had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Cleveland.

CLIPPERS 115, ROCKETS 112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Montrezl Harrell led a fourth-quarter charge by the Clippers’ reserves with 17 points, and Los Angeles defeated Houston.

Harrell and the bench helped the Clippers erase a four-point deficit late in the third, with Luc Mbah a Moute’s 3-pointer giving them the lead for good.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 23 points. Danilo Gallinari added 20 and Harrell had 10 rebounds.

The Rockets were without Chris Paul against his old team. He began serving a two-game suspension for his involvement in an on-court fight against the Lakers on Saturday.

James Harden had 31 points and 14 assists for the Rockets. He scored nine straight points to draw Houston within three with 29 seconds left. But his potential tying 3-pointer was short on the left side as time expired.

KINGS 131, THUNDER 120

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Iman Shumpert scored 26 points and Sacramento beat Oklahoma City to spoil Russell Westbrook’s season debut.

Westbrook missed the preseason and the first two regular-season games after having a procedure to deal with inflammation in his right knee. He had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes after averaging a triple-double the past two seasons,

De’Aaron Fox added 22 points for the Kings. Paul George scored 29 points for the Thunder.

