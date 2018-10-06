Young, Miami (Ohio) beat Akron 41-17

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Young had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving, Brad Koenig intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble, and Miami (Ohio) beat Akron 41-17 on Saturday.

The RedHawks forced three straight turnovers in the fourth quarter to secure it. Bart Baratti made an interception, leading to a field goal and after Koenig’s fumble recovery, offensive lineman Jordan Rigg scored when he recovered a teammate’s fumble in the end zone.

Gus Ragland was 24 of 33 for 214 yards passing, including a 7-yard TD pass to Young that gave Miami (2-4, 2-1 Mid-American) a 14-0 lead.

Akron took a 17-14 third-quarter lead after Ulysees Gilbert III recovered a fumbled punt and ran 46 yards for a score.

Young scored the go-ahead TD on a 3-yard run and added a 74-yard scoring run as the RedHawks pulled away.

Kato Nelson was 19 of 35 for 203 yards and three interceptions for Akron (2-2, 0-1), with a 17-yard TD pass to Nate Stewart.

