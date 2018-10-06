Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Young, Miami (Ohio) beat Akron 41-17

October 6, 2018 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Young had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving, Brad Koenig intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble, and Miami (Ohio) beat Akron 41-17 on Saturday.

The RedHawks forced three straight turnovers in the fourth quarter to secure it. Bart Baratti made an interception, leading to a field goal and after Koenig’s fumble recovery, offensive lineman Jordan Rigg scored when he recovered a teammate’s fumble in the end zone.

Gus Ragland was 24 of 33 for 214 yards passing, including a 7-yard TD pass to Young that gave Miami (2-4, 2-1 Mid-American) a 14-0 lead.

Akron took a 17-14 third-quarter lead after Ulysees Gilbert III recovered a fumbled punt and ran 46 yards for a score.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Young scored the go-ahead TD on a 3-yard run and added a 74-yard scoring run as the RedHawks pulled away.

Kato Nelson was 19 of 35 for 203 yards and three interceptions for Akron (2-2, 0-1), with a 17-yard TD pass to Nate Stewart.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn