Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Young runs for 148 yards, 1 TD as UMass beats UConn

October 27, 2018 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Marquis Young rushed for 148 yards including a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave UMass a 22-17 win over UConn on Saturday.

Young got an assist from teammates who helped shove him into the end zone from 3 yards out to take the lead with 3:39 remaining. On UConn’s next play from scrimmage, Lee Moses intercepted David Pindell’s pass near midfield and the Minutemen (3-5) were able to run out the clock to snap a three-game losing streak.

Young, who carried the ball 26 times, turned in his 12th career 100-yard rushing game. Ross Comis, starting in place of injured Andrew Ford, threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Michael’s Tarbutt’s 41-yard field goal extended the Huskies’ lead to 17-9 early in the fourth quarter. Comis answered on the first play after the ensuing kickoff, throwing to Zak Simon for a 67-yard touchdown.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Young’s game-winning score capped an 11-play, 81-yard drive.

Pindell threw for only 15 yards on six attempts while rushing for 120 yards, including a 25-yard score as he went over 2,000 yards total offense this season for the Huskies (1-7), who lost their fifth straight.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War