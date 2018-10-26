Penguins beat Flames 9-1 for 3-0 start to Canadian trip

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins pounded the Calgary Flames 9-1 on Thursday night.

Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Jack Johnson, Jake Guentzel and Matt Cullen also scored, and Matt Murray made 38 saves to help the Penguins improve to 5-1-2 overall and 3-0 on a four-game Canadian trip.

Crosby has scored three times in his last two games after going six without a goal to start this season. Evgeni Malkin had a pair of assists to extend his point streaks to six straight games.

James Neal spoiled Murray’s shutout bid late in the third period.

Flames starter Mike Smith was pulled for David Rittich midway through the second period after allowing six goals on 21 shots. Rittich turned away 12 of 15 shots.

BRUINS 3, FLYERS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Zdeno Chara scored twice, Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots in Boston’s victory over Philadelphia.

Halak had his second shutout and 44th of his career.

Jake DeBrusk also scored to help the Bruins improve to 6-0-2 in their last eight against Philadelphia and 9-0-1 in the last 10 meetings in Boston. The Bruins improved to 4-0 at home, where they last played Oct. 13 in an 8-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings.

PREDATORS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Turris made a length of the ice rush and snapped a shot past Keith Kinkaid 3:35 into overtime to lift Nashville past New Jersey.

Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg and Yannick Weber also scored for the Predators, and Jusse Saros made 33 saves to help send the Devils to their third straight loss.

Nico Hischier scored twice, and Damon Severson added a goal for the Devils.

BLACKHAWKS 4, RANGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Schmaltz set up Alexandre Fortin’s tiebreaking goal in the second period in Chicago’s victory over New York.

Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat also scored to help Chicago win for the third time in four games, Corey Crawford made 18 saves in his fourth game after suffering a concussion last year.

New York lost for the third time in four games. Pavel Buchnevich scored in the opener of a four-game trip, and Henrik Lundqvist made 33 stops.

OILERS 4, CAPITALS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Rookie Evan Bouchard scored his first goal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist and Edmonton beat Washington.

Alex Chiasson and Connor McDavid also scored, and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. Andre Burakovsky scored and Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Capitals.

BLUE JACKETS 7, BLUES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Boone Jenner and Anthony Duclair each scored twice and Columbus overcame a two-goal deficit to beat St. Louis.

Josh Anderson had a goal and an assist, David Savard and Seth Jones also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves to help Columbus snap a two-game losing streak. Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen and Zach Sanford scored for the Blues.

SABRES 4, CANADIENS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored on a power play with 1:01 left in the third period in Buffalo’s comeback victory over Montreal.

Sam Reinhart also had a goal in the third period, Jason Pominville scored twice and Jeff Skinner had three assists. The Sabres have won three straight to improve to 6-4-0 — their best start after 10 games since the 2011-12 season. Carter Hutton stopped 19 shots.

Max Domi scored twice, and Joel Armia added a goal for Montreal.

WILD 4, KINGS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Fehr and Jonas Brodin scored their first goals of the season to help Minnesota send Los Angeles to its sixth straight loss.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 shots and had an assist for the Wild, winners of four straight. Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu added empty-net goals. Kyle Clifford scored for for Los Angeles.

STARS 5, DUCKS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Dickinson had two goals and an assist in his first multipoint game, and Ben Bishop made 23 in Dallas’ victory over Anaheim.

Roman Polak, rookie Miro Heiskanen and Mattias Janmark also scored. The Stars have won two straight and are 5-2 at home. Ryan Getzlaf had two goals for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost four straight.

COYOTES 4, CANUCKS 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller broke a tie early in the third period and Arizona beat for its first home victory of the season,

Brad Richardson, Alex Goligoski and Lawson Crouse also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves. Darren Archibald scored for Vancouver.

