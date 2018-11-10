Listen Live Sports

10 gang members charged in Los Angeles celebrity burglaries

November 28, 2018 12:23 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court documents show 10 alleged gang members face felony charges in connection with a series of burglaries that targeted the Los Angeles homes of celebrities including Rihanna, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

City News Service reports Tuesday that the men are charged with conspiracy and numerous other counts including burglary and home-invasion robbery.

Police announced four arrests at a news conference in October where they displayed recovered items including handbags, jewelry and cellphones.

Three of those four were released pending further investigation — and two of them were re-arrested and are among those charged.

Investigators found a list of additional targets that included Lebron James and Matt Damon.

Officials say the victims were chosen when their social media postings and schedules indicated they’d be away from home.

