10 Things to Know for Today

1. SCIENTIST REPORTS 2ND GENE-EDITED PREGNANCY

Chinese researcher He Jiankui, who claims to have helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies, says a second pregnancy may be underway.

2. MISSISSIPPI MAKES HISTORY WITH SENATE CHOICE

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins a divisive race marked by racial acrimony, becoming the first woman elected to Congress from the state.

3. MANAFORT DENIES WIKILEAKS CONTACTS

Trump’s former campaign chairman refutes a British news report that he had met secretly with Julian Assange around March 2016.

4. RUSSIA OPTIMISTIC ON PUTIN-TRUMP SUMMIT

After Trump says he doesn’t “like that aggression” against Ukraine, Moscow still expects a meeting between the two leaders to go ahead as planned in Argentina.

5. COLD SHOULDER MAY BE IN STORE FOR SAUDI PRINCE

Mohammed bin Salman could be treated like a pariah by some, but not all, following the gruesome slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi when he attends the G-20 summit in Argentina.

6. RISE IN US DEATHS IN AFGHANISTAN MUDDLES HOPE FOR PEACE

A spike in American combat deaths puts a spotlight on a stalemated 17-year war, testing Trump’s commitment to pursuing peace with the Taliban.

7. INVESTIGATORS ISSUE FINDINGS IN DEADLY LION AIR CRASH

Indonesian safety officials cite faulty sensors and an automatic safety system that repeatedly forced the Boeing 737 MAX 8’S nose down.

8. MARKET TO PARSE FED CHAIRMAN’S WORDS FOR CLUES

Jerome Powell’s recent observations suggest that while the U.S. economy remains strong it faces many risks, including a slowing global economy.

9. BIG FELLA SPARED IN AUSTRALIA

Knickers the steer is too beefy to become burgers, so he’s won a reprieve to live out his days on the farm.

10. FROM WORST TO FIRST

The Buffalo Sabres, the NHL’s worst team a season ago, beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime for their 10th straight win and are now atop the league’s overall standings.

