The Associated Press
 
2 Russian Olympic champions face doping charges in biathlon

November 30, 2018 11:16 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — The International Biathlon Union says it’s prosecuting doping charges against four Russians, two of them Olympic gold medalists.

The four include Evgeny Ustyugov, who won the Olympic mass start event in 2010 in Vancouver and the men’s relay in 2014 in Sochi, when Russia hosted the games and is accused of operating a vast doping scheme.

Also on the list is the 2010 Olympic women’s relay champion Svetlana Sleptsova, along with Alexander Pechyonkin and Alexander Chernyshov.

The issue of Russian doping tipped biathlon into chaos in April when Austrian police raided the IBU headquarters and the organization’s longtime president, Anders Besseberg, stepped down.

Prosecutors allege an estimated $300,000 in bribes was paid to cover up Russian doping cases over several years.

