2018 Breeders’ Cup Results

At Churchill Downs Louisville, Ky. Friday, Nov. 2

5th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 5½f, tf., cloudy.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

5 (5) Bulletin (J.Castellano) 10.60 6.20 4.40 9 (8) Chelsea Cloisters (T.Gaffalione) 19.80 10.60 10 (9) So Perfect (W.Lordan) 5.80

Off 3:24. Time 1:05.54. Yielding. Scratched_Shang Shang Shang, Comedy, Van Beethoven, Legends of War. Also Ran_Queen of Bermuda, Big Drink of Water, Soldier’s Call, Strike Silver, Sergei Prokofiev, Pocket Dynamo, Stillwater Cove, Well Done Fox, Moonlight Romance. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-10-5-2-5) 5 Correct Paid $16,509.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (10-5-2-5) 4 Correct Paid $5,070.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $267.70. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-10) paid $726.35. Daily Double (2-5) paid $23.60. $1 Exacta (5-9) paid $119.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-9-10-11) paid $2,548.99.

6th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi, tf., cloudy.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

6 (6) Newspaperofrecord (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 3.20 2.60 2.40 14 (14) East (J.Spencer) 8.20 6.00 7 (7) Stellar Agent (M.Franco) 21.00

Off 4:02. Time 1:39.00. Yielding. Scratched_Winning Envelope, Pivottina. Also Ran_Just Wonderful, Varenka, The Mackem Bullet, Belle Laura, Concrete Rose, My Gal Betty, La Pelosa, Pakhet, Lily’s Candle, Summering, Lady Prancealot. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-6) 3 Correct Paid $11.00. Head2Head (USA/EUROPE-USA-6) 1 Correct Paid $2.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-14-7-4) paid $576.62. $0.5 Trifecta (6-14-7) paid $278.85. Daily Double (5-6) paid $18.60. $1 Exacta (6-14) paid $16.20.

7th_$2,000,000, stk, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

7 (7) Jaywalk (J.Rosario) 13.00 5.20 4.20 4 (4) Restless Rider (B.Hernandez, Jr.) 4.00 3.20 3 (3) Vibrance (J.Velazquez) 10.80

Off 4:42. Time 1:43.62. Fast. Also Ran_Bellafina, Cassies Dreamer, Sippican Harbor, Serengeti Empress, Splashy Kisses, Reflect, Baby Nina. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $46.50. Daily Double (6-7) paid $19.20. $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $25.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-3-10) paid $149.03. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-3) paid $193.80.

8th_$1,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi, tf., cloudy.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

5 (5) Line of Duty (W.Buick) 9.00 5.20 4.20 2 (2) Uncle Benny (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 8.00 5.80 7 (7) Somelikeithotbrown (J.Ortiz) 8.20

Off 5:24. Time 1:40.06. Yielding. Scratched_Tracksmith, Order and Law. Also Ran_Arthur Kitt, War of Will, Forty Under, Current, The Black Album, Anthony Van Dyck, Opry, Marie’s Diamond, King of Speed, Henley’s Joy, Much Better. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $35.65. Head2Head (USA/EUROPE-EUROPE-5) 1 Correct Paid $4.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-1) paid $794.39. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $213.55. Daily Double (7-5) paid $72.00. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $37.60.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.

Sentient Jet Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

9 (9) Game Winner (J.Rosario) 4.00 3.20 2.80 10 (10) Knicks Go (A.Jimenez) 21.40 11.20 14 (13) Signalman (B.Hernandez, Jr.) 15.80

Off 6:08. Time 1:43.67. Fast. Scratched_Code of Honor. Also Ran_Mr. Money, Gunmetal Gray, Dueling, Mind Control, Topper T, Tight Ten, Complexity, Derby Date, Well Defined, Standard Deviation. Pick 6 Jackpot (2-5-6/15/16-7-5-9/11) 6 Correct Paid $1,840.80, 5 Correct Paid $29.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-6/15/16-7-5-9/11) 5 Correct Paid $627.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (6/15/16-7-5-9/11) 4 Correct Paid $91.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $57.35. $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-14) paid $482.80. Daily Double (5-9) paid $15.20. $1 Exacta (9-10) paid $56.60. $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-14-2) paid $1,627.98.

Saturday, Nov. 3

3rd_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint

14 (14) Shamrock Rose (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 53.80 21.40 11.20 6 (6) Chalon (J.Castellano) 14.60 9.20 12 (12) Anonymity (F.Prat) 15.60

Off 12:05. Time 1:23.13. Fast. Scratched_Dream Pauline. Also Ran_Marley’s Freedom, Golden Mischief, Happy Like a Fool, Finley’sluckycharm, Highway Star, Mia Mischief, Skye Diamonds, Stormy Embrace, Selcourt, Kirby’s Penny, Miss Sunset. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-14) 3 Correct Paid $121.00. Daily Double (3-14) paid $257.00. $1 Exacta (14-6) paid $360.00. $0.1 Superfecta (14-6-12-13) paid $2,805.86. $0.5 Trifecta (14-6-12) paid $3,060.50.

4th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

9 (9) Stormy Liberal (D.Van Dyke) 16.00 6.40 4.00 11 (11) World of Trouble (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 3.80 3.00 5 (5) Disco Partner (J.Rosario) 3.40

Off 12:47. Time 1:04.05. Yielding. Scratched_Insta Erma. Also Ran_Ruby Notion, Will Call, Chanteline, Lost Treasure, Bucchero, Rainbow Heir, Hembree, Conquest Tsunami, Havana Grey, Vision Perfect, Richard’s Boy. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-14-9) 3 Correct Paid $383.10. Daily Double (14-9) paid $540.00. $1 Exacta (9-11) paid $32.90. $0.1 Superfecta (9-11-5-1) paid $191.03. $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-5) paid $57.65.

5th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

1 (1) City of Light (J.Castellano) 7.20 4.20 3.20 6 (5) Seeking the Soul (B.Hernandez, Jr.) 7.00 4.60 8 (7) Bravazo (L.Contreras) 5.80

Off 1:25. Time 1:33.83. Fast. Scratched_Awesome Slew. Also Ran_Firenze Fire, Giant Expectations, Catalina Cruiser, Trigger Warning, Seven Trumpets, Isotherm. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/4/6-1/3/6-14-9-1) 5 Correct Paid $6,651.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/3/6-14-9-1) 4 Correct Paid $1,844.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (14-9-1) 3 Correct Paid $565.35. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-8) paid $122.15. Daily Double (9-1) paid $68.40. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $22.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-8-7) paid $91.66.

6th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 13/8mi, tf., clear.

Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf

6 (6) Sistercharlie (J.Velazquez) 8.60 4.20 3.40 3 (3) Wild Illusion (W.Buick) 4.80 3.40 9 (9) A Raving Beauty (J.Castellano) 6.40

Off 2:10. Time 2:20.96. Good. Also Ran_Magic Wand, Athena, Eziyra, Fourstar Crook, Mom’s On Strike, Princess Yaiza, Santa Monica, Fuhriously Kissed, Paved, Thais, Smart Choice. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $65.75. Head2Head (USA V EUR (USA-6)) 1 Correct Paid $4.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-9-10) paid $72.61. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-9) paid $75.40. Daily Double (1-6) paid $43.00. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $18.60.

7th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f, clear.

TwinSpires Breeders’ Cup Sprint

9 (9) Roy H (P.Lopez) 7.40 4.00 2.60 1 (1) Whitmore (R.Santana, Jr.) 5.80 3.60 5 (5) Imperial Hint (J.Castellano) 2.60

Off 2:49. Time 1:08.24. Fast. Also Ran_Promises Fulfilled, Limousine Liberal, B Squared, Distinctive B, Warrior’s Club, Always Sunshine. $0.5 Pick 4 (9-1-6-9) 4 Correct Paid $253.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $38.20. $0.1 Superfecta (9-1-5-2) paid $18.05. $0.5 Trifecta (9-1-5) paid $31.30. Daily Double (6-9) paid $37.60. $1 Exacta (9-1) paid $20.70.

8th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear.

Breeders’ Cup Mile

7 (6) Expert Eye (L.Dettori) 13.80 7.00 4.60 10 (8) Catapult (D.Van Dyke) 7.20 4.60 12 (10) Analyze It (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 4.60

Off 3:38. Time 1:39.80. Good. Scratched_Polydream, Hunt. Also Ran_Divisidero, One Master, Clemmie, Lightning Spear, Happily, Gustav Klimt, Almanaar, Mustashry, I Can Fly, Next Shares, Oscar Performance. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-9-7) 3 Correct Paid $71.60. Head2Head (USA V EUR (EUR-7)) 1 Correct Paid $3.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-10-12-15) paid $1,464.30. $0.5 Trifecta (7-10-12) paid $225.25. Daily Double (9-7) paid $50.60. $1 Exacta (7-10) paid $67.20.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff

11 (11) Monomoy Girl (F.Geroux) 5.60 3.40 3.00 9 (9) Wow Cat (J.Ortiz) 5.40 4.00 7 (7) Midnight Bisou (J.Velazquez) 4.40

Off 4:18. Time 1:49.79. Fast. Also Ran_Blue Prize, Mopotism, Verve’s Tale, Champagne Problems, La Force, Wonder Gadot, Vale Dori, Abel Tasman. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-7-11) 3 Correct Paid $54.35. $1 Daily Double (BC JUVFIL/BC DISTAFF 7-11) paid $23.30. $1 Exacta (11-9) paid $18.80. $0.1 Superfecta (11-9-7-10) paid $37.22. $0.5 Trifecta (11-9-7) paid $45.05. Daily Double (7-11) paid $51.80.

10th_$4,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi, tf., clear.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf

2 (2) Enable (L.Dettori) 3.60 3.00 2.60 5 (5) Magical (R.Moore) 6.80 4.80 11 (11) Sadler’s Joy (J.Castellano) 8.80

Off 5:02. Time 2:32.65. Good. Also Ran_Arklow, Waldgeist, Talismanic, Robert Bruce, Hunting Horn, Hi Happy, Quarteto de Cordas, Channel Maker, Liam the Charmer, Glorious Empire. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $24.90. Head2Head (ENABLE V FIELD- 1 (ENABLE-2)) 1 Correct Paid $3.60. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $13.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-11-6) paid $411.68. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-11) paid $126.05. Daily Double (11-2) paid $13.60. $1 Daily Double (BCJUVTURF/BCTURF 5-2) paid $12.40.

11th_$6,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1¼mi, clear.

Breeders’ Cup Classic

14 (14) Accelerate (J.Rosario) 7.40 6.00 4.40 4 (4) Gunnevera (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 21.80 11.80 1 (1) Thunder Snow (C.Soumillon) 8.00

Off 5:48. Time 2:02.93. Fast. Scratched_Collected, Toast of New York. Also Ran_Yoshida, Mendelssohn, Lone Sailor, West Coast, Discreet Lover, Axelrod, Pavel, Mind Your Biscuits, McKinzie, Catholic Boy, Roaring Lion. Pick 6 Jackpot (6-9-7-11-2-ALL) 6 Correct Paid $3,706.60, 5 Correct Paid $61.80. $0.5 Pick 5 (9-7-11-2-ALL) 5 Correct Paid $563.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-11-2-ALL) 4 Correct Paid $157.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (11-2-14) 3 Correct Paid $18.90. Head2Head (MENDELSSOHN V THUNDER SNOW- 2) 1 Correct Paid $2.80. Daily Double (2-14) paid $19.40. $1 Daily Double (BCJUV/BCCLASSIC 9-14) paid $21.60. $1 Exacta (14-4) paid $130.80. $0.1 Superfecta (14-4-1-10) paid $1,617.91. $0.5 Trifecta (14-4-1) paid $806.55.

