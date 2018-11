2018 Breeders’ Cup Winners

By The Associated Press

At Churchill Downs Louisville, Ky. Friday

Juvenile Turf Sprint — Bulletin

Juvenile Fillies Turf — Newspaperofrecord

Juvenile Fillies — Jaywalk

Juvenile Turf — Line of Duty

Juvenile — Game Winner

Saturday

Filly & Mare Sprint — Shamrock Rose

Turf Sprint — Stormy Liberal

Dirt Mile — City of Light

Filly & Mare Turf — Sistercharlie

Sprint — Roy H

Mile — Expert Eve

Distaff — Monomoy Girl

Turf — Enable

Classic — Accelerate

