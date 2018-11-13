Listen Live Sports

2018 College Football Playoff Rankings

November 13, 2018 7:13 pm
 
Record
1. Alabama 10-0
2. Clemson 10-0
3. Notre Dame 10-0
4. Michigan 9-1
5. Georgia 9-1
6. Oklahoma 9-1
7. LSU 8-2
8. Washington St. 9-1
9. West Virginia 8-1
10. Ohio St. 9-1
11. UCF 9-0
12. Syracuse 8-2
13. Florida 7-3
14. Penn St. 7-3
15. Texas 7-3
16. Iowa St. 6-3
17. Kentucky 7-3
18. Washington 7-3
19. Utah 7-3
20. Boston College 7-3
21. Mississippi St. 6-4
22. Northwestern 6-4
23. Utah St. 9-1
24. Cincinnati 9-1
25. Boise St. 8-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.

