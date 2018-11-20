Listen Live Sports

2018 College Football Playoff Rankings

November 20, 2018
 
Record
1. Alabama 11-0
2. Clemson 11-0
3. Notre Dame 11-0
4. Michigan 10-1
5. Georgia 10-1
6. Oklahoma 10-1
7. LSU 9-2
8. Washington St. 10-1
9. UCF 10-0
10. Ohio St. 10-1
11. Florida 8-3
12. Penn St. 8-3
13. West Virginia 8-2
14. Texas 8-3
15. Kentucky 8-3
14. Washington 8-3
17. Utah 8-3
18. Mississippi St. 7-4
19. Northwestern 7-4
20. Syracuse 8-3
21. Utah St. 10-1
22. Texas A&M 7-4
23. Boise St. 9-2
24. Pittsburgh 7-4
25. Iowa St. 6-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.

