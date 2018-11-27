2018 College Football Playoff Rankings

Record 1. Alabama 12-0 2. Clemson 12-0 3. Notre Dame 12-0 4. Georgia 11-1 5. Oklahoma 11-1 6. Ohio St. 11-1 7. Michigan 10-2 8. UCF 11-0 9. Florida 9-3 10. LSU 9-3 11. Washington 9-3 12. Penn St. 9-3 13. Washington St. 10-2 14. Texas 9-3 15. Kentucky 9-3 16. West Virginia 8-3 17. Utah 9-3 18. Mississippi St. 8-4 19. Texas A&M 8-4 20. Syracuse 9-3 21. Northwestern 8-4 22. Boise St. 10-2 23. Iowa St. 7-4 24. Missouri 8-4 25. Fresno St. 10-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.

