2018 Gold Glove Winners

(With player, team and Gold Gloves won)
P — Dallas Keuchel, Houston, Arizona, 4
C — Salvador Perez, Kansas City, 5
1B — Matt Olson, Oakland, 1
2B — Ian Kinsler, Los Angeles/Boston, 2
3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland, 1
SS — Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles, 4
LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City, 6
CF — Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston, 1
RF — Mookie Betts, Boston, 3
P — Zack Greinke, Arizona, 5
C — Yadier Molina, St. Louis, 9
1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago, 2; Freddie Freeman, Altanta, 1
2B — DJ LeMahieu, Colorado, 3
3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 6
SS — Nick Ahmed, Arizona, 1
LF — Corey Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 1
CF — Ender Inciarte, Atlanta, 3
RF — Nick Markakis, Atlanta, 3
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.