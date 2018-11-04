Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2018 Gold Glove Winners

November 4, 2018 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

(With player, team and Gold Gloves won)

American League

P — Dallas Keuchel, Houston, Arizona, 4

C — Salvador Perez, Kansas City, 5

1B — Matt Olson, Oakland, 1

2B — Ian Kinsler, Los Angeles/Boston, 2

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland, 1

SS — Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles, 4

LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City, 6

CF — Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston, 1

RF — Mookie Betts, Boston, 3

National League

P — Zack Greinke, Arizona, 5

C — Yadier Molina, St. Louis, 9

1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago, 2; Freddie Freeman, Altanta, 1

2B — DJ LeMahieu, Colorado, 3

3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 6

SS — Nick Ahmed, Arizona, 1

LF — Corey Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 1

CF — Ender Inciarte, Atlanta, 3

RF — Nick Markakis, Atlanta, 3

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump pays respect to US soldiers who gave their lives in France

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes