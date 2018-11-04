2018 Gold Glove Winners

(With player, team and Gold Gloves won)

American League

P — Dallas Keuchel, Houston, Arizona, 4

C — Salvador Perez, Kansas City, 5

1B — Matt Olson, Oakland, 1

2B — Ian Kinsler, Los Angeles/Boston, 2

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland, 1

SS — Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles, 4

LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City, 6

CF — Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston, 1

RF — Mookie Betts, Boston, 3

National League

P — Zack Greinke, Arizona, 5

C — Yadier Molina, St. Louis, 9

1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago, 2; Freddie Freeman, Altanta, 1

2B — DJ LeMahieu, Colorado, 3

3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 6

SS — Nick Ahmed, Arizona, 1

LF — Corey Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 1

CF — Ender Inciarte, Atlanta, 3

RF — Nick Markakis, Atlanta, 3

