2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Sept. 28-30, 2018 Final x-automatically qualified; c-captain’s pick United States 1. x-Brooks Koepka 13,298.471 2. x-Dustin Johnson 9,549.287 3. x-Justin Thomas 8,929.122 4. x-Patrick Reed 7,821.880 5. x-Bubba Watson 5,584.137 6. x-Jordan Spieth 5,481.427 7. x-Rickie Fowler 5,006.112 8. x-Webb Simpson 4,534.745 9. c-Bryson DeChambeau 4,316.107 10. c-Phil Mickelson 4,207.953 11. c-Tiger Woods 4,196.794 12. Xander Schauffele 3,924.096 13. Matt Kuchar 3,843.696 14. Kevin Kisner 3,680.121 15. c-Tony Finau 3,512.021

One captain’s pick remaining

Europe European Points 1. x-Francesco Molinari 6,182,450.35 2. x-Justin Rose 4,518,651.42 3. x-Tyrrell Hatton 4,326,297.77 4. x-Tommy Fleetwood 3,668,310.57 5. x-Thorbjorn Olesen 3,634,765.46 6. x-Jon Rahm 3,617,769.82 7. x-Rory McIlroy 3,482,791.06 8. x-Alex Noren 3,444,442.21 9. Russell Knox 2,659,683.33 10. Eddie Pepperell 2,509,997.42

16. c-Henrik Stenson 1,666,022.41 22. c-Ian Poulter 1,434,919.00 24. c-Sergio Garcia 1,398,187.28 35. c-Paul Casey 947,436.92 World Points 1. x-Francesco Molinari 373.12 2. x-Justin Rose 366.69 3. x-Jon Rahm 327.18 4. x-Rory McIlroy 309.29 5. x-Tommy Fleetwood 308.71 6. x-Tyrrell Hatton 252.68 7. x-Alex Noren 252.62 8. x-Thorbjorn Olesen 179.14 9. c-Ian Poulter 170.87 10. Rafa Cabrera Bello 168.75

11. c-Paul Casey 167.05 13. c-Sergio Garcia 146.93 17. c-Henrik Stenson 140.62

