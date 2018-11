2018 Silver Slugger Team

By The Associated Press

Selected by major league coaches and managers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher — Salvador Perez, Kansas City

First base — Jose Abreu, Chicago

Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston

Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Boston

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles

Outfield — J.D. Martinez, Boston

Designated hitter — J.D. Martinez, Boston

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Miami

First base — Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona

Second base — Javier Baez, Chicago

Third base — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Shortstop — Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

Outfield — David Peralta, Arizona

Outfield — Nick Markakis, Atlanta

Pitcher — German Marquez, Colorado

