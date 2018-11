2018 U.S. Soccer Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST (Won 3, Lost 3, Tied 3)

Sunday, Jan. 28 – United States 0, Bosnia-Herzogovina 0

Tuesday, March 27 – United States 1, Paraguay 0

Monday, May 28 – United States 3, Bolivia 0

Saturday, June 2 – Ireland 2, United States 1

Saturday, June 9 – United States 1, France 1

Friday, Sept. 7 — Brazil 2, United States 0

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — United States 1, Mexico 0

Thursday, Oct. 11 — Colombia 4, United States 2

Tuesday, Oct. 16 — United States 1, Peru 1

Thursday, Nov. 15 — vs. England at London, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 20 – vs. Italy at Genk, Belgium, 3 p.m.

