2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Nov. 4
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Bryson DeChambeau
|3,840
|2. Brooks Koepka
|3,517
|3. Justin Thomas
|3,454
|4. Dustin Johnson
|3,240
|5. Xander Schauffele
|3,128
|6. Tony Finau
|2,928
|7. Patrick Cantlay
|2,547
|8. Gary Woodland
|2,224
|9. Webb Simpson
|2,207
|10. Bubba Watson
|2,073
|11. Rickie Fowler
|1,994
|12. Patrick Reed
|1,938
|13. Tiger Woods
|1,863
|14. Phil Mickelson
|1,831
|15. Keegan Bradley
|1,823
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|62.46
|2. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|47.59
|3. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|47.50
|4. Shaun Norris
|RSA
|45.43
|5. Haotong Li
|CHN
|44.94
|6. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|39.04
|7. Emiliano Grillo
|ARG
|38.79
|8. Yuki Inamori
|JPN
|36.47
|9. Lucas Herbert
|AUS
|32.83
|10. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|31.97
|11. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|29.94
|12. Ashun Wu
|CHN
|28.94
|13. Jason Day
|AUS
|28.50
|14. Nick Voke
|NZL
|22.80
|15. Yuta Ikeda
|JPN
|22.28
