2019 Presidents Cup Standings

November 5, 2018 11:24 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Nov. 4
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Bryson DeChambeau 3,840
2. Brooks Koepka 3,517
3. Justin Thomas 3,454
4. Dustin Johnson 3,240
5. Xander Schauffele 3,128
6. Tony Finau 2,928
7. Patrick Cantlay 2,547
8. Gary Woodland 2,224
9. Webb Simpson 2,207
10. Bubba Watson 2,073
11. Rickie Fowler 1,994
12. Patrick Reed 1,938
13. Tiger Woods 1,863
14. Phil Mickelson 1,831
15. Keegan Bradley 1,823
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 62.46
2. Cameron Smith AUS 47.59
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 47.50
4. Shaun Norris RSA 45.43
5. Haotong Li CHN 44.94
6. Shugo Imahira JPN 39.04
7. Emiliano Grillo ARG 38.79
8. Yuki Inamori JPN 36.47
9. Lucas Herbert AUS 32.83
10. Abraham Ancer MEX 31.97
11. C.T. Pan TPE 29.94
12. Ashun Wu CHN 28.94
13. Jason Day AUS 28.50
14. Nick Voke NZL 22.80
15. Yuta Ikeda JPN 22.28

