2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Nov. 18 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Bryson DeChambeau 3,840 2. Brooks Koepka 3,517 3. Justin Thomas 3,454 4. Dustin Johnson 3,240 5. Xander Schauffele 3,128 6. Tony Finau 3,026 7. Webb Simpson 2,587 8. Patrick Cantlay 2,547 9. Gary Woodland 2,248 10. Charles Howell III 2,128 11. Rickie Fowler 2,092 12. Bubba Watson 2,073 13. Patrick Reed 1,938 14. Matt Kuchar 1,889 15. Billy Horschel 1,884 International 1. Abraham Ancer MEX 66.31 2. Marc Leishman AUS 62.46 3. Haotong Li CHN 54.68 4. Cameron Smith AUS 51.91 5. Shaun Norris RSA 50.56 6. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 47.50 7. Emiliano Grillo ARG 47.24 8. Shugo Imahira JPN 45.55 9. Yuki Inamori JPN 39.44 10. Lucas Herbert AUS 35.44 11. Ashun Wu CHN 33.64 12. C.T. Pan TPE 33.14 13. Danny Lee NZL 32.31 14. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 30.72 15. Kodai Ichihara JPN 30.00

