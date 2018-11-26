Listen Live Sports

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

November 26, 2018 10:51 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Nov. 18
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Bryson DeChambeau 3,840
2. Brooks Koepka 3,517
3. Justin Thomas 3,454
4. Dustin Johnson 3,240
5. Xander Schauffele 3,128
6. Tony Finau 3,026
7. Webb Simpson 2,587
8. Patrick Cantlay 2,547
9. Gary Woodland 2,248
10. Charles Howell III 2,128
11. Rickie Fowler 2,092
12. Bubba Watson 2,073
13. Patrick Reed 1,938
14. Matt Kuchar 1,889
15. Billy Horschel 1,884
International
1. Abraham Ancer MEX 66.31
2. Marc Leishman AUS 62.46
3. Haotong Li CHN 54.68
4. Cameron Smith AUS 51.91
5. Shaun Norris RSA 50.56
6. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 47.50
7. Emiliano Grillo ARG 47.24
8. Shugo Imahira JPN 45.55
9. Yuki Inamori JPN 39.44
10. Lucas Herbert AUS 35.44
11. Ashun Wu CHN 33.64
12. C.T. Pan TPE 33.14
13. Danny Lee NZL 32.31
14. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 30.72
15. Kodai Ichihara JPN 30.00

