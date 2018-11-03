Listen Live Sports

3 in lead in Hong Kong as 2019 European Tour begins

November 22, 2018
 
HONG KONG (AP) — The 2019 European Tour got underway on Thursday with Aaron Rai, Jason Scrivener and Yusaku Miyazato shooting 5-under 65s to share the lead after the first round of the Hong Kong Open.

They were already 10 strokes ahead of Masters champion Patrick Reed, who made four bogeys and a double bogey in a 75 — a week after contending at the World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Tommy Fleetwood missed out on a second straight Race to Dubai title last week and he began his latest bid to become Europe’s No. 1 by shooting 69.

Sergio Garcia shot 70.

Rai and Scrivener reached the turn at 1 under, only to find some hot form with the putter in the back nine as they benefited from favorable afternoon conditions following a breezy start to the day.

An approach to within a few inches of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at No. 13, was the highlight of Rai’s round.

Scrivener picked up four shots in five holes from the 12th.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

