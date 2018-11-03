Listen Live Sports

3 Iowa women’s teams in Top 25 for 1st time since ’98

November 28, 2018 5:00 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has always strongly backed its Division I women’s basketball programs, a trend that has dated back for decades.

Fans from across the state had reason to celebrate on Monday, as three of their teams combined to achieve a milestone not seen in the state in 20 years.

Iowa put three teams in the Top 25 this week for the first time since 1998. The Hawkeyes (4-1) lead the way at No. 14, followed by Iowa State (5-0) at No. 23 and Drake (7-1) at 24th.

Support from both fans and their administration — along with almost coaching stability and a pair of seniors stars in Iowa’s Megan Gustafson and Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton — has helped Iowa join Texas as the only states with a trio of ranked teams.

