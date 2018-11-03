Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

3 men arrested after cyclist injured by booby trap on path

November 10, 2018 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three men authorities say set up a booby trap on a walking and bike path in Portland, Oregon, that injured a female cyclist have been taken into custody.

KOIN-TV reports that 23-year-old Justin J. Jones, 27-year-old Antonio R. Tolman-Duran and 21-year-old Dakota E. Murphy were arrested Friday and face charges of assault and reckless endangering.

Portland police say a woman cyclist about 11 p.m. Friday ran into material strung across the path. A responding police officer spotted woven string across the path and other officers found three men suspected of putting the material on the path and arrested them.

It’s not clear if the three men have attorneys.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show Jones’ age as 23, not 27, and that Tolman-Duran’s first name is Antonio, not Justin.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline