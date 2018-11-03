Listen Live Sports

3 NCCU running backs over 100 yards in 52-12 victory

November 3, 2018 5:33 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Totten and Tyquan Watson both ran for two touchdowns as three North Carolina Central running backs went over 100 yards in the Eagles’ 52-12 win over Edward Waters 52-12 on Saturday.

Totten rushed for 133 yards, Watson 109 and Mashion Powell added 101 and a touchdown for a running game that piled up 379 yards with an average gain of 7.9 yards.

North Carolina Central (4-4) led 17-0 at halftime before breaking the game open with 21 points that included a 56-yard Totten run, Dominique Shoffner’s 55-yard pass to Ryan McDaniel and the first of Watson’s touchdowns.

The Eagles’ Naiil Ramadan threw 36 yards to Nique Martin and Totten ran 22 yards for a 14-0 lead with Adam Lippy adding a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Derrick Jones passed for fourth-quarter touchdowns to Kamaree Noble and Isaiah Johnson for the NAIA Tigers, who were outgained 559-172 and held to just 40 yards on the ground.

