Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

4 players ejected from Ole Miss-Miss St Egg Bowl after fight

November 22, 2018 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Four players have been ejected from the Egg Bowl between Mississippi and Mississippi State after a fight at the end of the third quarter.

Ole Miss appeared to score a touchdown on the final play of the quarter Thursday night when A.J. Brown crossed the goal line. Players started shoving immediately after the play, and the fight spilled over across the end zone with several punches thrown. Both benches emptied onto the field before order was restored.

Brown’s touchdown was called back because time had expired in the third quarter. No. 22 Mississippi State was leading 28-3 at the end of the period.

Every player on both teams received an unsportsmanlike penalty. Mississippi State’s Willie Gay Jr., Jamal Peters and Cameron Dantzler, and Ole Miss’ C.J. Moore, were ejected. Gay was ejected because he already had one unsportsmanlike penalty earlier in the game.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons