49ers-Buccaneers Preview Capsule

November 23, 2018 1:47 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (2-8) at TAMPA BAY (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD – San Francisco 3-7, Tampa Bay 3-6-1

SERIES RECORD – San Francisco leads 17-6

LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat 49ers 34-17, Oct. 23, 2016

LAST WEEK – 49ers bye, lost to Giants 27-23 on Nov. 12; Buccaneers lost to Giants 38-35

AP PRO32 RANKING – 49ers No. 30, Buccaneers No. 27

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (3), PASS (21).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (13), PASS (15).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (27), PASS (1).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (19), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers have won four of past six regular-season games between teams. Tampa Bay won only playoff meeting 31-6 in 2002. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan began pro coaching career as offensive quality control coach for Buccaneers from 2004-05. General manager John Lynch spent first 11 years of playing career with Tampa Bay. … 49ers QB Nick Mullens has thrown for 512 pass yards with four touchdowns vs. two interceptions in two career starts. … 49ers RB Matt Breida averages NFL-leading 5.59 yards per rush. … 49ers TE George Kittle had career-best nine receptions for 83 yards against Giants two weeks ago. He has 13 catches for 191 yards and one TD in his past two games. … Since entering NFL in 2011, 49ers CB Richard Sherman is only player with at least 30 interceptions (32) and 100 passes defensed (103). … Bucs QB Jameis Winston returns to starting role after being benched following four-interception performance at Cincinnati on Oct. 28. Winston led four consecutive TD drives after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick during second half of last week’s road loss to Giants. … Bucs RB Peyton Barber coming off rushing for career-best 106 yards against Giants. … Bucs WR Mike Evans has five 100-yard games and five TDs receiving this season. … Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul leads team with 9 1/2 sacks. Tampa Bay hasn’t had player finish with at least 10 since Simeon Rice in 2005. … Fantasy tip: 49ers’ Kittle ranks second in NFL with 539 yards after catch and third among TEs with 50 receptions and 775 yards receiving. With Bucs TE O.J. Howard out after suffering season-ending ankle/foot injury last week, TE Cameron Brate’s role increases. He’s been favorite target of Winston’s and has 20 career TD catches.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

