49ers-Seahawks Preview Capsule

SAN FRANCISCO (2-9) at SEATTLE (6-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD — San Francisco 3-8, Seattle 6-3-2

SERIES RECORD —Seahawks lead 24-15

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat 49ers 24-13, Nov. 26, 2017

LAST WEEK — 49ers lost to the Buccaneers 27-9; Seahawks beat Panthers 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 30, Seahawks No. 10.

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (5), PASS (24).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (10), PASS (17).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (1), PASS (26).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (22), PASS (13T).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Game originally schedule for Sunday night but was flexed to afternoon start. … Seahawks have won eight straight and 10 of past 11 vs. 49ers. … … Teams play twice in 14 days. … Return of CB Richard Sherman to Seattle after seven seasons with Seahawks. … QB Nick Mullens to make his fourth start. He struggled throwing for season-low 221 yards and two interceptions in loss to Bucs. … RB Matt Breida second in NFL averaging 5.81 yards per rush, sixth in NFC with 738 yards rushing. … 49ers have rushed for at least 100 yards in nine of 11 games, most in NFL. … George Kittle ranks third in NFL among tight ends with 56 receptions and 823 yards receiving. He has 29 receptions in his past five games. … WR Marquise Goodwin has three TD catches in past two road games. … Rookie WR Dante Pettis played in college at Washington. He had career-high 77 yards receiving in last game. … LB Fred Warner one of four rookies with 80 or more tackles. Warner has 84. … Sherman had 32 INTs during his seven seasons in Seattle, most in NFL during that span. He has zero interceptions and four passes defensed this season. … Seahawks begin stretch with four of final five at home. … Seahawks 26-13 in regular-season games in December/January under Pete Carroll. … QB Russell Wilson threw for season-high 339 yards last week vs. Panthers. … Wilson and Drew Brees only two QBs with at least 25 TD passes and five or fewer interceptions this season. … Wilson has led fourth-quarter comebacks in last two games and has 26 fourth-quarter or overtime comebacks in career. … Seahawks’ streak of seven straight games of 150 yards rushing snapped last week by Panthers. First time since Week 2 Seahawks held under 100 yards rushing. … RB Chris Carson needs 365 yards rushing to be first 1,000-yard rusher for Seattle since 2014. … WR Tyler Lockett has set career high with eight TD catches. … Lockett had 107 yards receiving vs. Panthers. … WR David Moore coming off first career 100-yard receiving game. … DE Frank Clark needs one sack to set career high; he has 10. … LB Bobby Wagner has eight or more tackles in five straight games. He had 11 tackles vs. Panthers. … S Bradley McDougald’s interception vs. Panthers was Seahawks first forced takeaway since Week 8 vs. Lions. … Fantasy tip: Seattle’s run defense has dropped to 22nd giving up 121.4 yards per game. If 49ers are going to stay close, they’ll need big game from Breida.

