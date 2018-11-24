Listen Live Sports

49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin doubtful for Sunday

November 24, 2018 6:03 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is doubtful to play Sunday in the 49ers’ game at Tampa Bay, having been excused to handle a personal matter.

The team made the announcement Saturday that Goodwin had left the team. San Francisco (2-8) also promoted running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster while waiving quarterback Tom Savage.

Goodwin’s fellow starting receiver Pierre Garcon is also out because of a knee injury that kept him from practicing this week.

Goodwin has 17 receptions this season for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson, an undrafted free agent out of North Texas, had joined the practice squad Sept. 2 after being cut the previous day.

