5 Eagles in double figures in NC Central’s 110-51 win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Julian Walters scored 21 points with seven assists, six rebounds and five steals and North Carolina Central rolled past Christendom College 110-51 on Wednesday night, scoring 68 points off 39 turnovers.

Randy Miller Jr. and Raasean Davis combined to shoot 15 of 23 in scoring 18 points each, Zacarry Douglas made three 3-pointers and added 16 points with eight rebounds and Larry McKnight Jr. scored 14 points.

The Eagles (4-5) won their third straight game after shooting 58 percent, the fourth time they have bettered 50 percent and the second time they have reached 100 points this season. The win was NC Central’s 11thth straight at home.

Ian Heisler and Patrick Pennefather scored 13 points apiece for the Crusaders — a United States Collegiate Athletic Association program — who committed 39 turnovers that included 23 NC Central steals.

NC Central led 52-24 at halftime.

