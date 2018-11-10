76ers-Grizzlies, Box

PHILADELPHIA (106)

Redick 8-12 1-1 20, Shamet 2-13 0-0 5, Embiid 4-15 6-10 14, Simmons 9-15 0-0 18, Fultz 7-9 0-1 14, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-4 0-0 7, McConnell 7-8 2-2 16, Korkmaz 4-8 1-2 12. Totals 44-85 10-16 106.

MEMPHIS (112)

Anderson 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 2-8 3-4 7, Gasol 7-21 1-2 18, Conley 12-24 4-6 32, Temple 7-14 0-0 17, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Mack 6-11 0-0 12, M.Brooks 4-9 3-3 11, Selden 1-3 0-0 3, D.Brooks 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 45-103 11-15 112.

Philadelphia 26 37 17 22 4—106 Memphis 21 29 24 28 10—112

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 8-31 (Redick 3-6, Korkmaz 3-7, Johnson 1-1, Shamet 1-11, Embiid 0-6), Memphis 11-30 (Conley 4-10, Gasol 3-5, Temple 3-6, Selden 1-2, Mack 0-2, Jackson Jr. 0-2, M.Brooks 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 48 (Embiid 16), Memphis 45 (Anderson 13). Assists_Philadelphia 27 (McConnell 7), Memphis 16 (Conley, Gasol 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 20, Memphis 18. Technicals_Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff. A_16,904 (18,119).

