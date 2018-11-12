76ers-Heat, Box

PHILADELPHIA (124)

Redick 11-20 0-0 25, Chandler 2-3 0-0 5, Embiid 8-15 16-20 35, Simmons 5-7 3-4 13, Fultz 2-8 1-3 5, Shamet 3-5 2-2 10, Muscala 3-11 4-5 13, A.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 0-4 2-2 2, Korkmaz 5-9 3-3 16. Totals 39-83 31-39 124.

MIAMI (114)

McGruder 2-4 2-2 6, Winslow 2-5 0-0 5, Whiteside 5-8 2-4 13, Dragic 8-15 5-7 22, Richardson 4-8 5-5 17, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Olynyk 3-5 6-6 13, Adebayo 3-6 2-4 8, Ellington 4-11 2-2 14, T.Johnson 4-11 3-3 12. Totals 37-77 27-33 114.

Philadelphia 32 32 32 28—124 Miami 26 36 28 24—114

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 15-36 (Embiid 3-4, Korkmaz 3-6, Redick 3-9, Muscala 3-10, Shamet 2-4, Chandler 1-1, McConnell 0-2), Miami 13-31 (Richardson 4-5, Ellington 4-10, Winslow 1-1, Whiteside 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, T.Johnson 1-4, Dragic 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 18), Miami 40 (Whiteside 11). Assists_Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 7), Miami 19 (Dragic 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Miami 30.

