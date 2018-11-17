Listen Live Sports

76ers-Hornets, Box

November 17, 2018 10:02 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (122)

Redick 9-17 0-0 23, Muscala 2-8 1-1 6, Embiid 9-23 13-14 33, Simmons 7-13 9-11 23, Butler 4-11 6-7 15, Chandler 0-2 2-2 2, Johnson 2-3 1-1 6, Shamet 2-6 0-0 5, Fultz 3-6 0-0 6, Korkmaz 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 39-93 33-38 122.

CHARLOTTE (119)

Batum 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Zeller 4-8 2-2 10, Walker 21-34 12-12 60, Lamb 6-18 7-7 20, Bridges 4-6 0-0 9, Hernangomez 0-5 1-2 1, Biyombo 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Monk 0-5 2-2 2, Bacon 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 42-99 25-27 119.

Philadelphia 42 21 19 28 12—122
Charlotte 30 26 30 24 9—119

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-35 (Redick 5-11, Embiid 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Butler 1-3, Shamet 1-4, Muscala 1-6, Korkmaz 0-2, Chandler 0-2), Charlotte 10-31 (Walker 6-14, Bridges 1-1, Williams 1-2, Bacon 1-3, Lamb 1-6, Batum 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Monk 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams, Zeller. Rebounds_Philadelphia 53 (Embiid, Simmons 11), Charlotte 49 (Lamb 10). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Simmons 9), Charlotte 23 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Charlotte 29. Technicals_Charlotte coach James Borrego. A_19,426 (19,077).

