76ers-Magic, Box

November 14, 2018 9:30 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (106)

Redick 8-13 2-2 22, Chandler 6-10 0-0 14, Embiid 6-20 3-4 19, B.Simmons 3-5 3-5 9, Butler 6-12 2-2 14, Muscala 2-6 0-2 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Fultz 4-6 0-0 8, Shamet 3-7 0-0 7, Korkmaz 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 41-86 10-15 106.

ORLANDO (111)

Iwundu 4-5 2-2 11, Gordon 7-13 2-3 17, Vucevic 10-19 7-8 30, Augustin 1-6 2-3 4, Fournier 4-12 0-0 9, Isaac 1-3 2-2 4, Bamba 2-6 0-0 4, Grant 2-3 0-0 5, Ross 6-9 0-0 15, J.Simmons 3-4 4-4 12. Totals 40-80 19-22 111.

Philadelphia 30 22 35 19—106
Orlando 27 26 23 35—111

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-29 (Embiid 4-7, Redick 4-7, Korkmaz 2-2, Chandler 2-4, Muscala 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Butler 0-1), Orlando 12-28 (Ross 3-5, Vucevic 3-6, J.Simmons 2-2, Iwundu 1-1, Grant 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Fournier 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Augustin 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 13), Orlando 37 (Vucevic 8). Assists_Philadelphia 32 (Embiid 10), Orlando 23 (Augustin 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Orlando 21. A_15,921 (18,846).

