76ers-Nets, Box

PHILADELPHIA (127)

Butler 11-20 7-7 34, Chandler 4-7 0-0 10, Embiid 11-19 10-12 32, Simmons 5-13 3-6 13, Redick 5-14 4-4 15, Muscala 0-4 1-2 1, McConnell 2-3 0-0 4, Shamet 5-7 2-2 16, Korkmaz 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44-91 27-33 127.

BROOKLYN (125)

Harris 4-10 0-0 9, Hollis-Jefferson 6-9 0-0 13, Allen 7-11 3-5 17, Russell 16-28 4-4 38, Crabbe 0-4 0-0 0, Dudley 1-1 0-0 3, Carroll 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 3-5 1-3 7, Dinwiddie 11-15 5-6 31, Napier 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 50-88 15-20 125.

Philadelphia 25 29 35 38—127 Brooklyn 32 36 34 23—125

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 12-29 (Butler 5-6, Shamet 4-4, Chandler 2-4, Redick 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Embiid 0-3, Muscala 0-4), Brooklyn 10-25 (Dinwiddie 4-5, Russell 2-6, Dudley 1-1, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, Carroll 1-1, Harris 1-5, Allen 0-1, Napier 0-2, Crabbe 0-3). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Philadelphia 42 (Embiid, Butler 12), Brooklyn 44 (Allen 10). Assists_Philadelphia 28 (Simmons 9), Brooklyn 19 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 22, Brooklyn 25. Technicals_Butler, Dinwiddie. A_15,217 (17,732).

