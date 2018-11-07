Listen Live Sports

76ers-Pacers, Box

November 7, 2018 10:39 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (100)

Covington 5-9 1-1 13, Saric 6-13 2-2 18, Embiid 7-16 5-6 20, Simmons 7-12 2-4 16, Fultz 3-7 1-2 7, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Am.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Shamet 4-8 1-1 12, Redick 2-9 6-6 10. Totals 36-79 18-22 100.

INDIANA (94)

Bogdanovic 4-11 2-2 13, Young 3-8 0-0 6, Turner 2-8 3-4 7, Collison 0-3 0-0 0, Oladipo 14-30 4-6 36, McDermott 0-2 0-1 0, Sabonis 7-14 2-2 16, O’Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 4-6 0-0 9, Evans 3-10 1-2 7. Totals 37-94 12-17 94.

Philadelphia 29 21 28 22—100
Indiana 23 27 21 23— 94

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-32 (Saric 4-6, Shamet 3-6, Covington 2-6, Embiid 1-5, Chandler 0-2, Redick 0-7), Indiana 8-31 (Oladipo 4-14, Bogdanovic 3-6, Joseph 1-3, McDermott 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, O’Quinn 0-1, Evans 0-2, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 42 (Embiid, Simmons 10), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 11). Assists_Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 8), Indiana 19 (Oladipo 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 18, Indiana 21. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_16,434 (20,000).

