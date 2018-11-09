Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

9 Kazakh biathletes suspended on suspicion of doping

November 22, 2018 7:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Nine biathletes from Kazakhstan have been suspended on suspicion of doping, including the country’s entire women’s Olympic team.

The International Biathlon Union says the cases “are based on criminal investigations in Austria and Italy.”

Austrian police raided the Kazakhstan team’s hotel at the 2017 world championships after medical equipment and team credentials were found in the garbage, but they were allowed to compete then after passing doping tests.

The nine include six athletes who competed at the Olympics in February, including all four of the women’s team. None are Olympic medalists.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The IBU’s offices were raided by Austrian police earlier this year following allegations that bribes were paid to cover up Russian doping cases. The organization’s longtime president stepped down shortly after.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons