9 Kazakh biathletes suspended on suspicion of doping

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Nine biathletes from Kazakhstan have been suspended on suspicion of doping, including the country’s entire women’s Olympic team.

The International Biathlon Union says the cases “are based on criminal investigations in Austria and Italy.”

Austrian police raided the Kazakhstan team’s hotel at the 2017 world championships after medical equipment and team credentials were found in the garbage, but they were allowed to compete then after passing doping tests.

The nine include six athletes who competed at the Olympics in February, including all four of the women’s team. None are Olympic medalists.

The IBU’s offices were raided by Austrian police earlier this year following allegations that bribes were paid to cover up Russian doping cases. The organization’s longtime president stepped down shortly after.

