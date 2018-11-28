Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

A look at Paul Johnson’s coaching career

November 28, 2018 6:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

A brief look at Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson, who announced his retirement Wednesday:

Age — 61

Birthplace — Newland, North Carolina

Education — Western Carolina (bachelor’s degree), Appalachian State (master’s degree)

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Assistant Coach — Avery County (North Carolina) High School, 1979-80; Lees-McRae, 1981-82; Georgia Southern, 1983-1986; Hawaii, 1987-1994; Navy, 1995-96

Head Coach — Georgia Southern, 1997-2001; Navy, 2002-07; Georgia Tech, 2008-2018

Record — 189-98 overall; 82-59 at Georgia Tech

Bowl Record — 5-7 overall; 3-5 at Georgia Tech

National Championships — Division I-AA, 1999 and 2000

Atlantic Coast Conference Titles — None (2009 championship vacated by NCAA sanctions)

        Congress passes 2-week CR, postponing shutdown

ACC Championship Game — Beat Clemson 39-34 in 2009; Lost to Florida State 21-15 in 2012; Lost to Florida State 37-35 in 2014.

Stacking Up — Johnson is the fourth-winningest coach in Georgia Tech history, trailing College Football Hall of Famers Bobby Dodd (165-64-8), Bill Alexander (134-95-15) and John Heisman (102-29-7).

Trademark Offense — Johnson ran the triple-option throughout his career, sticking with a run-oriented scheme that put up gaudy numbers on the ground but not much through the air. This season, the Yellow Jackets led the nation in rushing with an average of 334.9 yards, while ranking 126th out of 129 FBS teams in passing yards (84.3 per game).

Quotable — “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and am looking forward to having the chance to coach this team one last time at our bowl game next month.”

___

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|6 Foundations of Proposal Management -...
12|7 2018 General Officer/Flag Officer (PED)...
12|7 Power Breakfast: Creating a Culture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor