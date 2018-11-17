Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Abilene Christian beats Central Arkansas 16-7

November 17, 2018 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Luke Hales connected with Jack Short for a 2-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter to help Central Arkansas beat Abilene Christian 16-7 on Saturday.

Hales’ pass to Short capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive with 2:47 left in the game. Robert Rochell intercepted Luke Anthony’s pass three plays later to secure the win for the Bears (6-5, 5-4 Southland Conference). It was the fourth turnover of the game for the Wildcats (6-5, 5-4). Central Arkansas had none.

Hales finished 23 of 41 for 183 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Carlo Blackmon ran 13 times for 85 yards.

Abilene Christian took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter on Anthony’s 36-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Fuller.

Advertisement

Central Arkansas’ Matt Cummings had field goals of 20, 37, and 42 yards, the third making it 9-7 with 5:48 left in the third quarter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team