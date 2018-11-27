Listen Live Sports

Abilene Christian remains undefeated, beats Howard Payne

November 27, 2018 9:04 pm
 
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant had 15 points and Payten Ricks added 14 as Abilene Christian remained undefeated, beating Division III Howard Payne 90-53 on Tuesday night.

Jaren Lewis and Clay Gayman contributed 13 points apiece as 13 Wildcats scored. Kolton Kohl added nine points with eight boards.

Abilene Christian (7-0) is off to its best start since kicking off the 1998-99 season 11-0 on its way to a 20-win year in Division II play.

The Wildcats got off to a fast start, leading 17-10 at the midway point of the first half and taking a 45-25 lead into the break. They pushed the advantage to 58-33 after Ricks drilled a 3 with 14:22 left in the game. ACU outscored the Yellow Jackets 45-28 in the second half.

ACU will next play at Pepperdine on Saturday.

Jarvaris Jones led Howard Payne with 13 points.

