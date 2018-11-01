ACC divisional contenders clash when Eagles visit Hokies

No. 24 Boston College (6-2, 3-1 ACC, No. 22 CFP) at Virginia Tech (4-3, 3-1), 3:45 p.m. EDT (Raycom Sports)

Line: Boston College by 2.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 18-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Eagles can stay on track for an Atlantic Division showdown with Clemson on Nov. 10 with a victory. Virginia Tech is still in the thick of the Coastal Division race, but needs to show defensive improvement.

KEY MATCHUP

RB A.J. Dillon vs. the Hokies’ defense. Dillon is averaging 5.8 yards per carry, 133.5 yards per game and has 10 runs of 20 or more yards. Virginia Tech was blistered for 465 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in its last game, a 49-28 home loss to Georgia Tech.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: QB Anthony Brown. He’s directing an offense that averages 38 points and has thrown for 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown against the Hokies last season when he caught a 25-yard pass.

Virginia Tech: QB Ryan Willis. The Hokies are 2-2 since Willis replaced the injured Josh Jackson, and he’s thrown for 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s also been an effective runner with 148 yards and two TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Eagles have been outscored 72-10 in their last two meeting with Virginia Tech, including a 49-0 loss in their last visit to Lane Stadium. … DE Wyatt Ray is tied for third nationally with nine sacks, and CB Hamp Cheevers is tied for second nationally with five interceptions. … Hokies DB Kahlil Ladler will sit out the first half after being called for targeting in the loss to Georgia Tech. … The Hokies lead the ACC in red-zone offense, scoring on 95.7 percent (17 TDs, 5 FGS).

