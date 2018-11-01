Listen Live Sports

AD: Hurricanes ‘in a good spot’ in wake of corruption trial

November 1, 2018 3:38 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — University of Miami athletic director Blake James says it’s good to have a basketball corruption trial in the past, with no indication of wrongdoing by coach Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes’ program.

A federal jury in New York last week found three men guilty of fraud charges for channeling secret payments to the families of top-tier recruits to influence their choices of schools, apparel companies and agents.

The Hurricanes have no true freshmen on their roster, in part because potential recruits were aware of the FBI investigation, which raised questions a year ago about Larranaga’s relationship with apparel company Adidas.

All signs suggest the Miami program may be in the clear in the case. James says he’s confident Larranaga and his staff are “doing things the right way.”

