The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

November 5, 2018 12:32 pm
 
Nov. 5
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (29) 10-0 818 1
2. Ferris State (Mich.) (4) 10-0 794 2
3. West Georgia 10-0 731 3
4. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 10-0 707 4
5. Valdosta State (Ga.) 9-0 661 7
6. Minnesota-Duluth 10-0 658 5
7. Tarleton State (Texas) 9-0 634 8
8. Grand Valley State (Mich.) 9-1 593 9
9. West Chester (Pa.) 9-0 554 11
10. Colorado State-Pueblo 9-1 522 12
11. Notre Dame (Ohio) 10-0 466 13
12. Indianapolis 8-1 419 14
13. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 9-0 361 17
14. Texas A&M-Commerce 8-2 354 16
15. Colorado School of Mines 9-1 326 6
16. Midwestern State (Texas) 7-2 279 18
17. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 9-1 275 21
18. Central Washington 8-2 260 19
19. Northwest Missouri State 8-2 232 10
20. Hillsdale (Mich.) 9-1 197 25
21. Kutztown (Pa.) 8-1 152 23
22. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 8-2 144 NR
23. Indiana (Pa.) 8-2 136 22
24. Tiffin (Ohio) 9-1 125 15
25. Harding (Ark.) 8-2 113 24

Others Receiving Votes: Slippery Rock (Pa.) 87, New Haven (Conn.) 31, Southern Arkansas 31, Ohio Dominican 13, Bowie State (Md.) 11, Central Oklahoma 11, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 9, Chadron State (Neb.) 6, Missouri S&T 6, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 4, Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3, Virginia Union 2.

