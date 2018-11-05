AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

|Nov. 5
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota State (29)
|10-0
|818
|1
|2. Ferris State (Mich.) (4)
|10-0
|794
|2
|3. West Georgia
|10-0
|731
|3
|4. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)
|10-0
|707
|4
|5. Valdosta State (Ga.)
|9-0
|661
|7
|6. Minnesota-Duluth
|10-0
|658
|5
|7. Tarleton State (Texas)
|9-0
|634
|8
|8. Grand Valley State (Mich.)
|9-1
|593
|9
|9. West Chester (Pa.)
|9-0
|554
|11
|10. Colorado State-Pueblo
|9-1
|522
|12
|11. Notre Dame (Ohio)
|10-0
|466
|13
|12. Indianapolis
|8-1
|419
|14
|13. LIU-Post (N.Y.)
|9-0
|361
|17
|14. Texas A&M-Commerce
|8-2
|354
|16
|15. Colorado School of Mines
|9-1
|326
|6
|16. Midwestern State (Texas)
|7-2
|279
|18
|17. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
|9-1
|275
|21
|18. Central Washington
|8-2
|260
|19
|19. Northwest Missouri State
|8-2
|232
|10
|20. Hillsdale (Mich.)
|9-1
|197
|25
|21. Kutztown (Pa.)
|8-1
|152
|23
|22. Fort Hays State (Kan.)
|8-2
|144
|NR
|23. Indiana (Pa.)
|8-2
|136
|22
|24. Tiffin (Ohio)
|9-1
|125
|15
|25. Harding (Ark.)
|8-2
|113
|24
Others Receiving Votes: Slippery Rock (Pa.) 87, New Haven (Conn.) 31, Southern Arkansas 31, Ohio Dominican 13, Bowie State (Md.) 11, Central Oklahoma 11, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 9, Chadron State (Neb.) 6, Missouri S&T 6, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 4, Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3, Virginia Union 2.
