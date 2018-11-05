AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Nov. 5 Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota State (29) 10-0 818 1 2. Ferris State (Mich.) (4) 10-0 794 2 3. West Georgia 10-0 731 3 4. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 10-0 707 4 5. Valdosta State (Ga.) 9-0 661 7 6. Minnesota-Duluth 10-0 658 5 7. Tarleton State (Texas) 9-0 634 8 8. Grand Valley State (Mich.) 9-1 593 9 9. West Chester (Pa.) 9-0 554 11 10. Colorado State-Pueblo 9-1 522 12 11. Notre Dame (Ohio) 10-0 466 13 12. Indianapolis 8-1 419 14 13. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 9-0 361 17 14. Texas A&M-Commerce 8-2 354 16 15. Colorado School of Mines 9-1 326 6 16. Midwestern State (Texas) 7-2 279 18 17. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 9-1 275 21 18. Central Washington 8-2 260 19 19. Northwest Missouri State 8-2 232 10 20. Hillsdale (Mich.) 9-1 197 25 21. Kutztown (Pa.) 8-1 152 23 22. Fort Hays State (Kan.) 8-2 144 NR 23. Indiana (Pa.) 8-2 136 22 24. Tiffin (Ohio) 9-1 125 15 25. Harding (Ark.) 8-2 113 24

Others Receiving Votes: Slippery Rock (Pa.) 87, New Haven (Conn.) 31, Southern Arkansas 31, Ohio Dominican 13, Bowie State (Md.) 11, Central Oklahoma 11, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 9, Chadron State (Neb.) 6, Missouri S&T 6, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 4, Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3, Virginia Union 2.

