AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

November 12, 2018 3:38 pm
 
Nov. 12
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (29) 11-0 818 1
2. Ferris State (3) 11-0 789 2
3. Valdosta State (1) 10-0 738 5
4. Ouachita Baptist 11-0 728 4
5. Minnesota Duluth 11-0 682 6
6. Tarleton State 10-0 664 7
7. Grand Valley State 10-1 608 8
8. West Chester 10-0 559 9
9. Colorado State-Pueblo 10-1 539 10
10. West Georgia 10-1 527 3
11. Notre Dame (OH) 11-0 491 11
12. Indianapolis 9-1 446 12
13. LIU Post 10-0 410 13
14. Colorado School of Mines 10-1 395 15
15. Texas A&M-Commerce 9-2 366 14
16. MSU Texas 8-2 310 16
17. Lenoir-Rhyne 10-1 306 17
18. Northwest Missouri State 9-2 297 19
19. Fort Hays State 9-2 232 22
20. Kutztown 9-1 214 21
21. Harding 9-2 186 25
22. Ohio Dominican 9-2 91 NR
23. Hillsdale 9-2 68 20
24. Azusa Pacific 8-3 48 NR
25. Bowie State 9-2 46 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Central Washington 30; New Haven (Conn.) 19; Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 18; West Alabama 18; Fairmont St. (W.Va.) 17; Missouri S&T 16; Tiffin (Ohio) 15; Slippery Rock (Pa.) 12; Virginia Union 8; Indiana (Pa.) 6; Southern Arkansas 6; Colorado Mesa 1; Florida Tech 1.

