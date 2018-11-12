AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

|Nov. 12
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota State (29)
|11-0
|818
|1
|2. Ferris State (3)
|11-0
|789
|2
|3. Valdosta State (1)
|10-0
|738
|5
|4. Ouachita Baptist
|11-0
|728
|4
|5. Minnesota Duluth
|11-0
|682
|6
|6. Tarleton State
|10-0
|664
|7
|7. Grand Valley State
|10-1
|608
|8
|8. West Chester
|10-0
|559
|9
|9. Colorado State-Pueblo
|10-1
|539
|10
|10. West Georgia
|10-1
|527
|3
|11. Notre Dame (OH)
|11-0
|491
|11
|12. Indianapolis
|9-1
|446
|12
|13. LIU Post
|10-0
|410
|13
|14. Colorado School of Mines
|10-1
|395
|15
|15. Texas A&M-Commerce
|9-2
|366
|14
|16. MSU Texas
|8-2
|310
|16
|17. Lenoir-Rhyne
|10-1
|306
|17
|18. Northwest Missouri State
|9-2
|297
|19
|19. Fort Hays State
|9-2
|232
|22
|20. Kutztown
|9-1
|214
|21
|21. Harding
|9-2
|186
|25
|22. Ohio Dominican
|9-2
|91
|NR
|23. Hillsdale
|9-2
|68
|20
|24. Azusa Pacific
|8-3
|48
|NR
|25. Bowie State
|9-2
|46
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Central Washington 30; New Haven (Conn.) 19; Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 18; West Alabama 18; Fairmont St. (W.Va.) 17; Missouri S&T 16; Tiffin (Ohio) 15; Slippery Rock (Pa.) 12; Virginia Union 8; Indiana (Pa.) 6; Southern Arkansas 6; Colorado Mesa 1; Florida Tech 1.
