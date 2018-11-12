AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Nov. 12 Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota State (29) 11-0 818 1 2. Ferris State (3) 11-0 789 2 3. Valdosta State (1) 10-0 738 5 4. Ouachita Baptist 11-0 728 4 5. Minnesota Duluth 11-0 682 6 6. Tarleton State 10-0 664 7 7. Grand Valley State 10-1 608 8 8. West Chester 10-0 559 9 9. Colorado State-Pueblo 10-1 539 10 10. West Georgia 10-1 527 3 11. Notre Dame (OH) 11-0 491 11 12. Indianapolis 9-1 446 12 13. LIU Post 10-0 410 13 14. Colorado School of Mines 10-1 395 15 15. Texas A&M-Commerce 9-2 366 14 16. MSU Texas 8-2 310 16 17. Lenoir-Rhyne 10-1 306 17 18. Northwest Missouri State 9-2 297 19 19. Fort Hays State 9-2 232 22 20. Kutztown 9-1 214 21 21. Harding 9-2 186 25 22. Ohio Dominican 9-2 91 NR 23. Hillsdale 9-2 68 20 24. Azusa Pacific 8-3 48 NR 25. Bowie State 9-2 46 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Central Washington 30; New Haven (Conn.) 19; Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 18; West Alabama 18; Fairmont St. (W.Va.) 17; Missouri S&T 16; Tiffin (Ohio) 15; Slippery Rock (Pa.) 12; Virginia Union 8; Indiana (Pa.) 6; Southern Arkansas 6; Colorado Mesa 1; Florida Tech 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.