AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

|Nov. 12
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mount Union (41)
|10-0
|1289
|1
|2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (11)
|10-0
|1258
|2
|3. Brockport
|10-0
|1144
|3
|4. Wisconsin-Whitewater
|10-0
|1142
|4
|5. St. John’s
|10-0
|1117
|5
|6. Frostburg State
|9-0
|1038
|6
|7. Hardin-Simmons
|9-1
|976
|8
|8. John Carroll
|9-1
|935
|10
|9. North Central
|9-1
|858
|11
|10. Trine
|10-0
|793
|12
|11. Whitworth
|9-0
|707
|15
|11. Delaware Valley
|9-1
|707
|13
|13. Johns Hopkins
|9-1
|632
|16
|14. Washington & Jefferson
|9-1
|554
|17
|15. Bethel
|9-1
|538
|23
|16. Wittenberg
|9-1
|500
|19
|17. Wabash
|9-1
|448
|20
|18. Berry
|9-1
|363
|9
|19. St. Thomas
|8-2
|362
|7
|20. Linfield
|7-2
|311
|22
|21. Illinois Wesleyan
|8-2
|277
|24
|22. Muhlenberg
|9-1
|247
|25
|23. Rensselaer
|8-1
|119
|14
|24. Wheaton
|8-2
|100
|NR
|25. Baldwin Wallace
|8-2
|93
|21
Others Receiving Votes: Centre (Ky.) 71; Wartburg (Iowa) 66; Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 62; Wisconsin-La Crosse 45; Ithaca (N.Y.) 18; Denison (Ohio) 16; Trinity (Conn.) 14; Washington (Mo.) 13; Amherst (Mass.) 10; St. Norbert (Wis.) 10; Central (Iowa) 9; Salisbury (Md.) 9; Randolph-Macon (Va.) 8; Wesley (Del.) 8; Framingham St. (Mass.) 6; Southwestern (Tex.) 5; Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 3; Eureka (Ill.) 3; Hanover (Ind.) 3; Martin Luther (Minn.) 3; Monmouth (Ill.) 3; MIT (Mass.) 2; Texas Lutheran 2; Union (N.Y.) 2; Hope (Mich.) 1.
