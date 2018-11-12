AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Nov. 12 Record Pts Pvs 1. Mount Union (41) 10-0 1289 1 2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (11) 10-0 1258 2 3. Brockport 10-0 1144 3 4. Wisconsin-Whitewater 10-0 1142 4 5. St. John’s 10-0 1117 5 6. Frostburg State 9-0 1038 6 7. Hardin-Simmons 9-1 976 8 8. John Carroll 9-1 935 10 9. North Central 9-1 858 11 10. Trine 10-0 793 12 11. Whitworth 9-0 707 15 11. Delaware Valley 9-1 707 13 13. Johns Hopkins 9-1 632 16 14. Washington & Jefferson 9-1 554 17 15. Bethel 9-1 538 23 16. Wittenberg 9-1 500 19 17. Wabash 9-1 448 20 18. Berry 9-1 363 9 19. St. Thomas 8-2 362 7 20. Linfield 7-2 311 22 21. Illinois Wesleyan 8-2 277 24 22. Muhlenberg 9-1 247 25 23. Rensselaer 8-1 119 14 24. Wheaton 8-2 100 NR 25. Baldwin Wallace 8-2 93 21

Others Receiving Votes: Centre (Ky.) 71; Wartburg (Iowa) 66; Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 62; Wisconsin-La Crosse 45; Ithaca (N.Y.) 18; Denison (Ohio) 16; Trinity (Conn.) 14; Washington (Mo.) 13; Amherst (Mass.) 10; St. Norbert (Wis.) 10; Central (Iowa) 9; Salisbury (Md.) 9; Randolph-Macon (Va.) 8; Wesley (Del.) 8; Framingham St. (Mass.) 6; Southwestern (Tex.) 5; Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 3; Eureka (Ill.) 3; Hanover (Ind.) 3; Martin Luther (Minn.) 3; Monmouth (Ill.) 3; MIT (Mass.) 2; Texas Lutheran 2; Union (N.Y.) 2; Hope (Mich.) 1.

