AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

November 12, 2018 3:38 pm
 
Nov. 12
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mount Union (41) 10-0 1289 1
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (11) 10-0 1258 2
3. Brockport 10-0 1144 3
4. Wisconsin-Whitewater 10-0 1142 4
5. St. John’s 10-0 1117 5
6. Frostburg State 9-0 1038 6
7. Hardin-Simmons 9-1 976 8
8. John Carroll 9-1 935 10
9. North Central 9-1 858 11
10. Trine 10-0 793 12
11. Whitworth 9-0 707 15
11. Delaware Valley 9-1 707 13
13. Johns Hopkins 9-1 632 16
14. Washington & Jefferson 9-1 554 17
15. Bethel 9-1 538 23
16. Wittenberg 9-1 500 19
17. Wabash 9-1 448 20
18. Berry 9-1 363 9
19. St. Thomas 8-2 362 7
20. Linfield 7-2 311 22
21. Illinois Wesleyan 8-2 277 24
22. Muhlenberg 9-1 247 25
23. Rensselaer 8-1 119 14
24. Wheaton 8-2 100 NR
25. Baldwin Wallace 8-2 93 21

Others Receiving Votes: Centre (Ky.) 71; Wartburg (Iowa) 66; Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 62; Wisconsin-La Crosse 45; Ithaca (N.Y.) 18; Denison (Ohio) 16; Trinity (Conn.) 14; Washington (Mo.) 13; Amherst (Mass.) 10; St. Norbert (Wis.) 10; Central (Iowa) 9; Salisbury (Md.) 9; Randolph-Macon (Va.) 8; Wesley (Del.) 8; Framingham St. (Mass.) 6; Southwestern (Tex.) 5; Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 3; Eureka (Ill.) 3; Hanover (Ind.) 3; Martin Luther (Minn.) 3; Monmouth (Ill.) 3; MIT (Mass.) 2; Texas Lutheran 2; Union (N.Y.) 2; Hope (Mich.) 1.

