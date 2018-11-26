Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

After recent wedding, Swiss skier is now Lara Gut-Behrami

November 26, 2018 10:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut will race with a new name this week after getting married in the offseason.

The Swiss ski federation says the former overall World Cup champion will be Lara Gut-Behrami when downhill training starts Tuesday in Lake Louise.

Gut married soccer player Valon Behrami after he returned from playing for Switzerland at the World Cup.

Both grew up in the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland, and Behrami currently plays for Italian club Udinese in Serie A.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Swiss team updated Gut’s career biography page on the International Ski Federation website.

The 27-year-old Gut has 24 World Cup wins, an Olympic bronze medal in downhill from the 2014 Sochi Games, and five world championship medals.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration