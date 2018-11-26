Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Agent: Mike Ditka out of hospital following heart attack

November 26, 2018 8:27 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka has been released from a hospital after being treated for a mild heart attack last week.

Steve Mandell, Ditka’s agent, confirmed a report by the Chicago Sun-Times that the former coach was sent home. He tells The Associated Press Ditka “is doing better.”

The 79-year-old Ditka coached the Bears and the New Orleans Saints, finishing with a 121-95 record in 14 years, and he led Chicago to the Super Bowl title after the 1985 season.

Ditka also played 12 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl five times. He finished with 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

